 Indore News: High Court Notice Against SIR As State Drops Objection
Indore News: High Court Notice Against SIR As State Drops Objection

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to respondents in a writ petition challenging Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, after the State withdrew its earlier objection regarding the maintainability of such a challenge.

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
During the hearing on November 26, the State government submitted that the objections raised on November 17, which relied on Article 243ZG(b) of the Constitution to argue that electoral roll challenges cannot be entertained, are no longer being pressed in view of Supreme Court precedents.

The court was informed that a Constitution Bench ruling in Lakshmi Charan Sen vs AKM Hassan Uzzaman (1985) and a 2021 judgment in State of Goa vs Fouziya Imtiaz Shaikh have already settled the legal issue.

Following this, the bench directed the issuance of notices to all nine respondents, returnable within four weeks. The petitioner has also been permitted to serve an advance copy of the writ petition and annexures on the counsel representing the said respondents. The State, through the additional advocate general, accepted notice during the hearing.

The court further granted the State time to file its reply on merits within four weeks and listed the matter for hearing in the second week of January 2026.

The case, filed by petitioner Dilip Kaushal, pertains to alleged irregularities in SIR of electoral rolls.

