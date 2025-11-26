Indore News: Indore-Depalpur Road To Be Converted Into 4-Lane | Representational Image (Pixabay)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The existing two-lane 37 km long Indore-Depalpur Road will be converted into a four lane road at a cost of Rs 745 crore, said CM Dr Mohan Yadav at a grand event held in Gautampur village of Depalpur Tehsil of the district on Wednesday.

On this occasion he transferred Rs 249 crore to the accounts of 134,000 farmers of the State under the Bhavantar Yojana through a single click. He also performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ingoria-Depalpur road at the event. In addition, he performed the groundbreaking ceremony and inauguration of development projects worth Rs 264 crore. He also announced development projects worth Rs 2,500 crore for the Depalpur and Gautampura areas.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav stated that a Rs 1,538 crore Chambal and Maan River-based lift water supply and irrigation project has been approved for the Depalpur area, providing irrigation and drinking water benefits to 27,000 hectares land and 75 villages.

He stated that this project will prove to be a milestone in the prosperity of farmers and the development of rural areas. Responding to the demand of a large number of citizens present at the public meeting, the Chief Minister also announced the four-laning of the Indore-Depalpur road.

He stated that this approximately 37-kilometer-long road will be developed at a cost of Rs 745 crore, providing better connectivity to Indore Airport, Depalpur, Ingoria, Ujjain and the Delhi-Mumbai Corridor.

CM Dr. Yadav further stated that a new college will be established in the Gautampura area, responding to the demand of the youth there. He announced that the local primary health centre will be upgraded to a community health centre, providing advanced healthcare facilities in the area.

The Chief Minister said that to provide relief to farmers in their electricity bills, only 10% of the amount will be charged from them on pumps up to 5 HP and a permanent facility like Your electricity-Your farm will be made available through solar pumps.