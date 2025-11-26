 Indore News: ‘Women Staff Empowered In Four New Labour Codes’
The four new labour codes, which have been made effective from November 21, will bring transformational changes in the labour laws of the country. These will ensure better wages, safety, social security and enhance the welfare of the country’s workforce. The most promising feature of the codes is that it empower the skilled women workforce to work round the clock with certain conditions.

Manoranjan Kumar Regional Commissioner-1 of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Indore, expressed the above view while interacting with the media at his office on Wednesday. He explained the four new codes i.e. the code on wages-2019, The Industrial Relation Code-2020, the code on social security-2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and working Conditions code-2020. These four codes have been made effective from 5 days ago November 21.

‘The new code empower women workforce to work even late at night after her written consent to employer. Currently women are allowed to work only up to 11 pm. There is condition that employer must provide a safe workplace and ensure safety till she reaches home, he added.

Kumar said that EPFO is organizing weekly out-reach programs and seminars.

Talking about the city he said that it is the financial capital of the State in real sense as from the about 10 lakh employees, about 45% are working in Indore and surrounding areas including Pithampur and Dewas.

He said that delay and frauds by the employers will not be tolerated. Even PMO redirect the complaints to us if it belongs to our area. An employees can directly come to us and lodge the complaints by dialing 0731-2435130, WhatsApp the complaint on 9755534438 or mail indore@epfindia.gov.in

