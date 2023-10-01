Indore Accident: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As High Speed Car Rams Into Truck On Way Back From Party

Indore: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As High Speed Car Rams Into Truck On Way Back From Party | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific accident, two college students died while four others were seriously injured as their high speeding car rammed into a truck while they were returning after partying at a pub in Indore, late on Saturday night. In the accident that happened around 2:00 am, a 19-year-old girl and a youth died on the spot while the other passengers were admitted to hospital for treatment.

According to Kanadia police station assistant sub inspector Madan Singh Kushwaha, the incident took place near Ocean Motors bridge in Bichauli Mardana area. Six students, namely, Samridhi, Utkarsh Soni, Jayant, Kush, Soni and Ruchi were returning back from a pub when they went to eat at Jaspal’s Dhaba in Tejaji Nagar area.

After having food they headed towards their home. On the bypass, while trying to take over a truck, the car collided into it from behind.

The accident was so severe that the front part of the car got completely damaged.

Families informed

While Samridhi, resident of Jhalra Paltan and Utkarsh died on the spot, Jayant, Kush, Soni and Ruchi were taken out from the rubble by the locals and have been admitted at MY Hospital.

According to police, family members of the victims have been informed about the accident.

Read Also MP: 2 Persons Die Due To Electrocution During Immersion Procession In Chhindwara

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)