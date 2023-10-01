Indore: Student Loses Hand, 11 Others Injured As High Speed School Bus Going For Picnic Overturns On Mhow-Mandleshwar Road

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people including 10 children and two teachers got injured after a high speed school bus heading for a picnic overturned on Mhow-Mandleshwar road on Sunday. One student even lost his hand in the horrific accident. All the injured have been referred to Indore after giving first aid.

School teacher Anu Kumari said the students of Nav Adarsh Vidya Niketan Panchvati, Dewas Road and Shiksha Niketan, Indore were going to Maheshwar for a picnic when the incident happened. According to the teacher, after descending from Jam Gate, the students and teachers visited a temple. They then had breakfast and again headed towards their destination.

However, due to the carelessness of the bus driver and driving the vehicle at high speed, the bus overturned leading to ten children getting seriously injured.