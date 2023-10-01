Madhya Pradesh: IAF Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Bhopal

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Advanced Light Helicopter, Dhruv made a precautionary landing near Bhopal on Sunday, due to a technical glitch.

According to IAF, the crew is safe and a team is on the way to look into the technical issues.

According to the official, the incident took place when the helicopter was on a routine training mission. The pilot noticed the technical glitch and decided to make a precautionary landing in an open field near Bhopal. There were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.

The IAF has launched an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the technical issues.

Investigation of technical glitches is underway. More information is awaited.

The ALH Dhruv is a multi-role helicopter that is used by the IAF for a variety of missions, including transport, search and rescue, and combat support. It is one of the most advanced helicopters in the IAF's inventory.

According to Hindustan Aeronautic Limited, the indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-DHRUV) is a twin-engine, multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class.

The basic Helicopter is produced in the skid version and wheeled version. Dhruv is type "Certified" for Military operations by the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification (CEMILAC) and for civil operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

