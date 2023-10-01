 MP: Viral Video Shows 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Raised At Milad Un Nabi Procession In Jabalpur, VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protests
MP: Viral Video Shows 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Raised At Milad Un Nabi Procession In Jabalpur, VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protests

According to information, the video of raising objectionable slogans was shot in Sadar area of the city, three days ago on the day of Eid Milad Un Nabi.

Updated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video purportedly showing people raising ‘Sar tan se juda’ (seperating head from body) slogans during a procession in Jabalpur went viral on social media on Saturday. Hindu outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged protests against the video on Sunday and demanded Cantt police to register an FIR against the people visible in the video. 

According to information, the video of raising objectionable slogans was shot in Sadar area of the city, three days ago on the day of Eid Milad Un Nabi. The video is being said to be of Muhammadi's procession taken out on the occasion of Eid Milad Un Nabi.

In the video, slogans of 'Sar tan se juda’ can be clearly heard while people can be seen waving religious flags. 

Matter under investigation: Police

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal called the video objectionable and inflammatory. The Hindu organizations arrived in large numbers and expressed their protest in front of Cantt police station.

They demanded registration of an FIR regarding the entire matter. Police have said that they are investigating the matter.

