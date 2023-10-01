Bhopal: Tin Shed Collapses After Dozens Of People Climb To Watch Air Show At Ret Ghat (Video)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tin shed collapsed during air show at Retghat under Talaiya police station limit after some people scaled up to see air show on Saturday. No one was injured.

There was huge rush of people to see fighter planes. Some of them scaled up on tin shed as their number swelled and it collapsed.

Talaiya police station house officer Chaturbhuj Rathore said, “Some people scaled up on tin shed used to cover the lawn. It collapsed. No one was injured and no one reported to police. Our team visited there and all the people are safe.”

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The video shows dozens of people standing on a tin shed to watch the air show. Suddenly, the shed collapsed and all fell down.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)