Indore News: 25-Year-Old Dies In Road Accident After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver Flees |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman was run over by a speeding car in Indore on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Pooja (25), a resident of Kalariya village and wife of Golu Thahariya. She was out to buy groceries, and was crossing the road, when a car hit her. She was immediately rushed to the MY Hospital after the accident, however succumbed to her injuries later on Thursday night.

Chandan Nagar police stated that Pooja was hit by a car that fled the scene. Golu's husband stated that their family is originally from Ganjbasoda and had recently come to Indore for work. Pooja had two children from her first husband, who lived with them.

Husband died in a train accident

According to her family, Pooja's first husband died in a train accident two years ago. Pooja and Golu were from the same village, and Pooja had remarried Golu a few months earlier. Police are now working to identify the car and driver.

Chandan Nagar youth dies of silent heart attack

A 35-year-old youth identified as Naeem (35), son of Kale Khan, a resident of Chandan Nagar was found unconscious on Friday morning. Naeem's wife was the first one to find him lying and called people nearby for help. He was first taken to Cloth Market Hospital, where doctors referred him to MY Hospital. Doctors at MY Hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

According to the police, Naeem's death is believed to be due to a silent heart attack. Naeem worked as a glass worker and is survived by a son and daughter.

His parents and others live on the upper floor of the house Police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.