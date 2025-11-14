 MP News: Decaying Body Of Elderly Man Missing For A Month Found Hanging From Tree In Khandwa Forest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Decaying Body Of Elderly Man Missing For A Month Found Hanging From Tree In Khandwa Forest

MP News: Decaying Body Of Elderly Man Missing For A Month Found Hanging From Tree In Khandwa Forest

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Jawan Singh Barela of Gulardhana village. He had been missing since October 16. When the family reached the spot, they identified Jawan Singh from his axe and shoes. The body was sent to Khandwa Medical College for a post-mortem and forensic examination. The body was hanging from a tree, and bones were scattered on the ground.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Elderly Man Missing For A Month Found Dead In Khandwa Forest; Family Alleges Murder, Police Indicate Suicide | DB

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Body of an elderly man, who was missing since a month was found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Jawan Singh Barela of Gulardhana village. He had been missing since October 16. When the family reached the spot, they identified Jawan Singh from his axe and shoes. The body was sent to Khandwa Medical College for a post-mortem and forensic examination.

Read Also
MP News: 'Jo Vande Matram Nahi Bolte Wo Lahore Ka Ticket Karwa Le,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At...
article-image

According to reports, the body was recovered in the forest of Karwani village in Khandwa district. The body was hanging from a tree, and bones were scattered on the ground.

Police investigations revealed that, Jawan Singh left home on October 16 with an axe and rope to collect wood in the forest and went missing. Since then, his family and villagers had been searching for him. On Thursday, the body was discovered by a goat herder, who immediately informed authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Calls ICT Proceedings A 'Hatchet Job' Ahead Of Verdict
Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Calls ICT Proceedings A 'Hatchet Job' Ahead Of Verdict
Government Withdraws 14 Quality Control Orders, Move Expected To Lift Polyester Fibre & Yarn Segment In Textiles
Government Withdraws 14 Quality Control Orders, Move Expected To Lift Polyester Fibre & Yarn Segment In Textiles
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Outshines BJP Despite Weak Seat Performance - Explained
Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Outshines BJP Despite Weak Seat Performance - Explained
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Heading For A Low Opening
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn Starrer Heading For A Low Opening
Read Also
MP News: After 19 Deaths, 10 Horses Go Missing From Jabalpur Farm; Owner Fails To Answer
article-image

Family suspects murder

According to the family members, Singh had an ongoing dispute with someone in the village and suspect he was murdered. The family demanded a thorough investigation and action from the police.

Khalwa Police Station Officer Jagdish Scindia stated that a case was registered. Preliminary investigations indicates suicide, but the family's suspicions will also be investigated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Decaying Body Of Elderly Man Missing For A Month Found Hanging From Tree In Khandwa Forest

MP News: Decaying Body Of Elderly Man Missing For A Month Found Hanging From Tree In Khandwa Forest

Indore News: Elderly Man Hit By Loading Vehicle In Juni Indore Area, Dies

Indore News: Elderly Man Hit By Loading Vehicle In Juni Indore Area, Dies

MP News: Posing As Sadhus, 7 Men Threaten To Turn People Into Ashes & Extort Money In Ujjain;...

MP News: Posing As Sadhus, 7 Men Threaten To Turn People Into Ashes & Extort Money In Ujjain;...

MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari...

MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari...

MP News: 'Jo Vande Matram Nahi Bolte Wo Lahore Ka Ticket Karwa Le,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At...

MP News: 'Jo Vande Matram Nahi Bolte Wo Lahore Ka Ticket Karwa Le,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At...