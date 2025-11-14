MP News: Decaying Body Of Elderly Man Missing For A Month Found Hanging From Tree In Khandwa Forest

MP News: Elderly Man Missing For A Month Found Dead In Khandwa Forest; Family Alleges Murder, Police Indicate Suicide | DB

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Body of an elderly man, who was missing since a month was found hanging from a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Jawan Singh Barela of Gulardhana village. He had been missing since October 16. When the family reached the spot, they identified Jawan Singh from his axe and shoes. The body was sent to Khandwa Medical College for a post-mortem and forensic examination.

According to reports, the body was recovered in the forest of Karwani village in Khandwa district. The body was hanging from a tree, and bones were scattered on the ground.

Police investigations revealed that, Jawan Singh left home on October 16 with an axe and rope to collect wood in the forest and went missing. Since then, his family and villagers had been searching for him. On Thursday, the body was discovered by a goat herder, who immediately informed authorities.

Family suspects murder

According to the family members, Singh had an ongoing dispute with someone in the village and suspect he was murdered. The family demanded a thorough investigation and action from the police.

Khalwa Police Station Officer Jagdish Scindia stated that a case was registered. Preliminary investigations indicates suicide, but the family's suspicions will also be investigated.