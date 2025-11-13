 Indore News: Elderly Man Hit By Loading Vehicle In Juni Indore Area, Dies
An elderly man was killed after a loading vehicle hit him in the Juni Indore area late on Wednesday. He was returning home with a youth when the accident occurred. The loading vehicle driver managed to flee after leaving his vehicle on the spot.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was killed after a loading vehicle hit him in the Juni Indore area late on Wednesday. He was returning home with a youth when the accident occurred. The loading vehicle driver managed to flee after leaving his vehicle on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mahesh Solanki (75), a resident of Tatya Sarwate Nagar area. He was a roadside vendor and was returning home with another vendor Ganesh on a bike. Their bike broke down so they were walking with the bike when the loading vehicle came from the rear side and hit Mahesh, injuring him critically. Ganesh informed his family members and took him to the hospital but he could not be saved.

The loading vehicle was seized and a search is on for the errant driver.

Son suspects murderbehind man’s death

The son of 65-year-old Parmeshwar who died near the Malviya Petrol Pump on Wednesday night, alleged that his father was killed by someone following an argument.

He alleged that money was not found in his pocket and his mobile phone was also found near the body. Parmeshwar’s son Lokesh alleged that his father was attacked by unidentified persons with a heavy stone. However, the police said no sign of murder was found either on his body or on the spot during the ongoing investigation.

The CCTV cameras of the area are being examined and the information from the people of the area is being gathered. The autopsy report is also awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

