MP News: Tech Growth Conclave Attracts Nearly ₹16K Crore Investment |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state attracted investment of about Rs 15,896 crore in science and technology through a one-day MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 held here on Thursday.

The investment will generate 64,000 new jobs in the state. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced that a Knowledge and AI City will be built on 2,000 acres in Bhopal and 25 acres of land will be allotted for the Science City project.

With this, the state is poised to become a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) in the country in future.

Talking to the media at the end of the conclave, a jubilant Dr Yadav said that the state was now poised for a new leap in the field of space technology. “We will soon implement the Space Tech Policy-2025, which will encourage satellite data, remote sensing, and space start-ups in the state.

A Knowledge and AI City will be developed on 2,000 acres of land in Bhopal. This city will be modelled after a modern hi-tech city and cyber city. World-class institutions, research centres and start-ups will come up here, making Madhya Pradesh India’s AI hub.” He added that 25 acres of land was being allocated for the Science City project. State-of-the-art facilities for science, innovation and technological research would be available here. “It will become a hub of knowledge and experimentation for our youth and students in the coming years,” he said.

The one-day conclave included inaugurations, groundbreaking ceremonies, allotment letter distribution, agreements, MoUs, policy and portal launches and one-on-one meetings with industrialists.

The conclave attracted a total investment of Rs 15,896 crore which would create 64,085 jobs. This event was a historic step towards the state’s technological and industrial progress, the CM said.

Talking about the MP Tech Growth Conclave 1.0 held in April this year, CM Dr Yadav said that approximately 99 investment proposals were received in the Tech Growth Conclave 1.0, resulting in investments of approximately Rs 34,000 crore and employment opportunities for 200,000 people.

Of these, 27 projects had been given land and other work was underway. Eight projects were currently in the site visit phase, representing 47% of the proposals received. In just eight months, the dream of approximately Rs 6,000 crore in investment and employment for 50,000 people had been realized. This was a positive result of the state’s tech-driven growth, he said.