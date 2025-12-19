 Bhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held

Bhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held

According to police, the gang approaches unsuspecting people on roads or in villages, claiming that they have found gold bricks during digging. Citing financial issues, the accused offered to sell the ‘gold’ at a cheap price. In one such case Nazirabad farmer Dayal Singh Gurjar fell prey to the crook

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An organized gang active in rural areas of Bhopal is duping people by offering them gold that they claimed to have found while digging fields. The gang recently targeted a farmer in Naziarabad area but police acted swiftly and arrested a key member of the gang on Thursday.

Read Also
All India Tiger Estimation 2026: Choral Records Highest 18 Tiger Pugmark Signs; Mhow Follows
article-image

The accused is being questioned and efforts were underway to trace and arrest others involved in the racket, police said.

According to police, the gang approaches unsuspecting people on roads or in villages, claiming that they have found gold bricks during digging. Citing financial issues, the accused offered to sell the ‘gold’ at a cheap price.

In one such case Nazirabad farmer Dayal Singh Gurjar fell prey to the crook when accused Asrar Khan lured him with a similar story and gave a sample gold piece for Rs 5000 a few days ago.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 19, 2025: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Skies, Air Quality Improves Marginally; AQI In Poor Range At 182
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 19, 2025: City Continues To See Smog-Filled Morning Skies, Air Quality Improves Marginally; AQI In Poor Range At 182
'India Tera Baap Hai!': Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat Involved In Heated Verbal Clash In Dubai; Video Goes Viral
'India Tera Baap Hai!': Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat Involved In Heated Verbal Clash In Dubai; Video Goes Viral
Sensex Skyrockets 448.27 Points To 84,930.08 In Early Trade, Nifty Climbs 131 To 25,946.55
Sensex Skyrockets 448.27 Points To 84,930.08 In Early Trade, Nifty Climbs 131 To 25,946.55
US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations
US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations

When the farmer got the sample checked it turned out to be brass. Realizing he had been cheated, he immediately informed the police.

Acting swiftly, Nazirabad police arrested accused Asrar Khan from Vidisha and recovered an 800-gram fake gold brick from his possession. Investigations revealed that the inter-district gang is active in border areas of Vidisha, Bhopal, and Rajgarh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held

Bhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuwanshi Files Bail Plea; Says, ‘I Was Happy With...

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuwanshi Files Bail Plea; Says, ‘I Was Happy With...

Bhopal News: Gunjan Foundation Adding Zing To Life Of Oldies For Past 16 Years

Bhopal News: Gunjan Foundation Adding Zing To Life Of Oldies For Past 16 Years

MP News: High Court Directs Amicus Curiae To Study Government Plan On Accident Control In Indore

MP News: High Court Directs Amicus Curiae To Study Government Plan On Accident Control In Indore

MP News: Police To Study Accidents Through Survivors’ Accounts

MP News: Police To Study Accidents Through Survivors’ Accounts