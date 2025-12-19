Bhopal News: Fake Gold Scamster Gang Dupe Farmer; One Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An organized gang active in rural areas of Bhopal is duping people by offering them gold that they claimed to have found while digging fields. The gang recently targeted a farmer in Naziarabad area but police acted swiftly and arrested a key member of the gang on Thursday.

The accused is being questioned and efforts were underway to trace and arrest others involved in the racket, police said.

According to police, the gang approaches unsuspecting people on roads or in villages, claiming that they have found gold bricks during digging. Citing financial issues, the accused offered to sell the ‘gold’ at a cheap price.

In one such case Nazirabad farmer Dayal Singh Gurjar fell prey to the crook when accused Asrar Khan lured him with a similar story and gave a sample gold piece for Rs 5000 a few days ago.

When the farmer got the sample checked it turned out to be brass. Realizing he had been cheated, he immediately informed the police.

Acting swiftly, Nazirabad police arrested accused Asrar Khan from Vidisha and recovered an 800-gram fake gold brick from his possession. Investigations revealed that the inter-district gang is active in border areas of Vidisha, Bhopal, and Rajgarh.