 Indore News: Man Arrested With 20 Rolls Of Banned Chinese Manjha
Police arrested a man in Indore for illegally transporting and selling banned Chinese manjha. The accused, Shailesh Runija, was caught during routine checking with 20 rolls of Chinese manjha worth about Rs 6,000. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and externment action is also being proposed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
Indore News: Man Arrested With 20 Rolls Of Banned Chinese Manjha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police took action against the illegal transport and sale of banned Chinese manjha and arrested a person named Shailesh Runija, police said on Saturday. Preventive action is being taken against the accused.

According to Pardeshipura police station in charge RD Kanwa, a case was registered against the accused under various sections for endangering human life and for violating government orders banning Chinese manjha. During the action, 20 rolls of Chinese manjha were seized from the accused. The seized manjha is estimated to be worth around Rs 6,000. Further action of externment is also being proposed against the accused. 

Police said that on December 20, during routine checking of suspicious persons and vehicles, the police stopped a passenger auto-rickshaw. During the checking, 20 rolls of banned Chinese manjha were recovered from the possession.

 During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he was carrying the Chinese manjha for selling purposes. Police said that Chinese manja is extremely dangerous and poses a serious threat to the lives of pedestrians, vehicle riders and birds, as it can cause severe injuries and even death. The government has completely banned the use and sale of Chinese manjha.

