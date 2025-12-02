Day 2 Assembly MP State Assembly: Six Commissions Submit Reports, None Tabled In Assembly; Government Admits

MP State Assembly Winter Session: Nine Caste Boards Formed Before Polls, None Delivered; Government Admits In House |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has acknowledged that six commissions constituted over the years submitted their reports, yet none of them have been tabled in the Assembly. The admission came in a written reply on Tuesday, in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Atif Aqeel.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed the House that the inquiry commission set up on February 8, 2008, to probe irregularities in the implementation of the Social Security Pension and National Old Age Pension Schemes, submitted its report on September 15, 2012. Cabinet Committee’s examination of the findings is still underway, and therefore accountability cannot yet be fixed, the reply read.

Similarly, a commission constituted in 2010 to investigate the 1984 gas leak at the Bhopal Union Carbide factory submitted its report on February 24, 2015. Proceedings on this report are currently pending with the Gas Relief Department, the government said in its reply.

The judicial inquiry commission formed on July 12, 2012, to probe the firing incident in Bhind, submitted its report on December 31, 2017. Action on this report is being processed in the Home Department.

Read Also MP News: Supreme Court Stays MPHC Order For Personal Remarks On ADJ Of Trial Court

Another inquiry commission, formed on August 17, 2015, submitted its report on January 9, 2017, regarding the deaths in a police encounter at Manmandir in Gwalior. Proceedings remain pending with the Home Department.

In the Petlawad explosion case, the report submitted by the commission constituted on June 12, 2017, was received on December 11, 2015, and is still under process in the Home Department. Likewise, the report of the inquiry commission formed June 12, 2017 to probe the Mandsaur incident was received on June 11, 2018, and remains with the Home Department for action.

Nine Lokayukta Reports Await Action

Nine annual reports of the Lokayukta Organisation, submitted between 2015 and 2023, have not been presented before the Assembly, the government told the assembly in a written reply to Congress MLA Atif Aqeel question on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed the House that although these reports were received, concerned departments have not submitted details of action taken on the recommendations. The government has also received the 42nd report for the year 2023–24, and information on follow-up action is currently being sought.