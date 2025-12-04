MP News: High Court Takes Cognizance Of PIL Over Illegal Sale Of Liquor, Prostitution Racket In Sagar

MP News: High Court Takes Cognizance Of PIL Over Illegal Sale Of Illegal Liquor, Prostitution Racket In Sagar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday took cognisance of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed on the basis of a newspaper report alleging sale of illegal liquor and a prostitution ring running under the aegis of Station House Officers (SHOs) of four police stations in Sagar district.

“The petition was filed by three journalists who conducted a sting operation and have named the SHOs of four police stations — Gopalganj, Makronia, Motinagar and Baheria — along with the Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Sagar.

The petitioners have also expressed risk to their lives. They have requested the High Court’s intervention in the matter and an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an SIT formed under the High Court’s supervision,” said senior advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur, who’s representing the journalists.

The bench instructed that the video and audio records of the sting be submitted in the court and that the concerned newspaper also be made a party to the case.

The news report was published on November 30, 2025.

“Considering the seriousness of the above news, and the illegal trade being carried out by the very officers responsible for upholding the law, a PIL has been filed by the Advocate Union for Democracy and Social Justice. The high court has taken cognizance,” Thakur added.