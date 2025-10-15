Indore News: Youth Festival Kicks Off With Creative And Cultural Flair | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s campus came alive on Wednesday as students from various departments participated in Inter-Class (UTD Level) Youth Festival 2025, showcasing their talents across multiple artistic and literary disciplines.

The day witnessed energetic participation in theatre arts, with teams from EMRC, IMS and IET competing in the One-Act Play segment. Alongside this, students also took part in mimicry, mime and skit competitions, displaying exceptional stagecraft and creativity.

Under the Fine Arts category, competitions in Cartooning, Poster Making and On-the-Spot Painting were held. Students enthusiastically expressed their artistic skills around the themes, including “Magical AI” – for Cartooning, “Gurukul” – for Poster Making and “Indian Folk Arts” (Bhartiya Lok Kalayein) – for On-the-Spot Painting.

These events offered a vibrant platform for students to explore their imagination and creativity, while also celebrating cultural heritage and contemporary issues.

In the literary events, nearly 50 participants engaged in intense competition.

The debate topic was: Originality and intellectual growth are not possible without regulation on AI tools.”

The Elocution theme challenged students to reflect on: “The modern youth is driven by personal, short-term interests rather than long-term societal goals.”

Simultaneously, the music category featured soulful performances in both Indian and Western group singing, highlighting the diversity and depth of student talent.

The Youth Festival will continue on Thursday with more events lined up, including Group Dance, Solo Classical Dance, Light Vocal Music, Western Solo Singing and Instrumental Music (Melodic and Percussion categories).

These events will take place at University Auditorium and EMRC.