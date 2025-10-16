Indore News: 1.29 Lakh Farmers Register Under Bhavantar Scheme |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1.29 lakh soyabean farmers of Indore division have registered their crop under the Bhavantar Scheme (getting benefit of price difference). Indore district leads the division in registrations under the scheme with 42,880 farmers. Friday is the last day of registration under the scheme.

The total area under soybean cultivation in Indore district is 115,236 hectares. Sixty-one sales centres have been established for soybean procurement. The total area under soybean cultivation in Burhanpur district is 3,688.04 hectares. Here 2,111 farmers have got themselves registered at 24 registration centres. The total area of ??soybean production in Jhabua district is 11938.77 hectares and 9,087 farmers have got themselves registered at 50 centres here.

The total area of soybean production in Alirajpur district is 35600 hectares. 1183 farmers have got themselves registered at 22 centres here. Similarly, the total area of ??soybean production in Barwani district is 14528.29 hectares. 12383 farmers have got themselves registered at 46 centres here.

The total area of ??soybean production in Khandwa district is 39219.19 hectares. 16763 farmers have got themselves registered at 73 centres here. The total area of ??soybean production in Khargone district is 22,239 hectares. 75 registrations have been made here. 12163 farmers have registered themselves at the centres.

33039 farmers have registered in Dhar district. 1,29,609 farmers have registered so far under the Soybean Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana in Indore division. The soybean sale period has been fixed from 24 October to 15 January 2026. Farmers can get themselves registered online on the e-Uparjan portal to avail the benefits of this scheme. It is mandatory for farmers to provide Aadhaar number, bank account, mobile number and area details during registration.