Indore: Officials Explain Vote Counting Process To Candidates, Agents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While extensive preparations are going on for the counting of votes to be held on December 3 in Indore, the district election office is giving information to candidates and their agents about the process, and the rules and instructions of the Election Commission of India. Assembly constituency-wise meetings of candidates and agents are being organised to give information about the counting process.

In this sequence, the meetings were held at Indore-1 and Indore-5 constituencies on Wednesday. Candidates and their agents and officials of political parties participated in the meetings. The returning officers informed them that counting of votes will start at 8 am on December 3 and the entire process will be completely transparent. “The counting agents of the candidates can remain present during the counting of votes. They will have to reach their respective tables before the scheduled time of counting. They were also given information about vote counting rules and instructions,” a press release issued by the district election office said. EVMs and postal ballots have been kept in the strong room of Nehru Stadium under tight security.

Strong room in front of Collectorate to be opened today

The EVM warehouse strong room in Ganji Compound in front of the Collectorate will be opened at 10 am on Thursday. During this time, representatives of political parties will also be present. The EVMs will be kept in the strong room after the counting of votes is over. The review of arrangements will be done by officials and representatives of the parties.

Officials on poll duty to get breakfast, lunch packets

A large number of officers/employees will be put on duty for counting of votes and other related arrangements etc at the counting station. These officers/employees will be provided tea, water, breakfast and meal at Nehru Stadium, the counting venue. For this, the Food Department has also asked for the number of their respective employees and officers from the nodal officers concerned, so that necessary and adequate arrangements can be ensured.

CEO to inspect counting venue

As per the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, senior officials of the Chief Electoral Officer's office will inspect various vote counting sites in the state. In this regard, senior officers have been given district-wise responsibilities. Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan will inspect the counting venue of Indore. Rajan will also visit the counting places of Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore and Dewas.