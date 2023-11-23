Indore: Counting Venue To Get Power Supply From Five Feeders

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, extensive arrangements are being made for electricity supply to the counting venues in Malwa-Nimar region by the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The power supply at Nehru Stadium, the counting venue in Indore, will be made from five 11 KV feeders. West Discom city superintending engineer Manoj Sharma said that there will be special arrangements for power supply and supervision at the counting venue.

Executive engineer of south city division DK Tiwari visited Nehru Stadium and ensured the deployment of engineers to streamline the arrangements. Nehru Stadium will mainly get electricity from Cantonment Grid, Jaour Compound, Residency, Navlakha and Radio Colony feeders. Apart from 33 KV, connectivity of all grids has also been ensured with separate 132 KV grids. The feeders will also be connected to the electricity network of the eastern division of the city, so that if a situation arises, supply can be restored from other feeders immediately.

About 20 employees, including five engineers will be deployed at Nehru Stadium from December 2 till the end of the counting. Power supply arrangement is being ensured from 2/3 feeders at the company's counting sites in Ujjain, Dewas, Agar, Shajapur, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua and Alirajpur districts.