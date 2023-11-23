 Bhopal: Chief Electoral Officer Inspects Security At Strong Room Ahead Of MP Election Results (WATCH)
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With only 10 days left for the election results, the Election Commission has swung into preparation. Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan,on Thursday, conducted an inspection at the strong room at the old jail in Bhopal. Accompanied by Collector Ashish Singh, he discussed plans for counting day scheduled for December 3, monitored security, postal ballots, and other arrangements.

Rajan inspected the preparation in the counting rooms created for the legislative assembly elections. He examined the number of counting tables, the inclusion of cases in the counting process, security arrangements, and the count of postal ballots. He also inspected the control room and discussed the arrangements with representatives of election candidates present at the counting venue. He also monitored the strong room through CCTV. Rajan expressed satisfaction with the counting arrangements and issued directives on various points.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajan directed that the counting for the legislative assembly election would commence at 8 AM on December 3, starting with the tallying of postal ballots. The counting of recorded votes in EVMs would begin at 8:30 AM. He emphasized the need for uninterrupted power supply on the day of counting to ensure that the process is not affected. All arrangements at the counting venue should be readily available. Additional Police Commissioner Anurag Sharma, Nodal Counting Officer Sandeep Kerketta, and Deputy District Election Officer Ravi Shankar Rai were also present.

