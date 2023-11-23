MP Shocker: Scolded By Mom, Minor Girl Goes To Acquaintance For Emotional Help, Gets Gang-Raped In Satna

Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by her acquaintance and his friend in Kolgawan police station area in Satna on Monday. Police arrested one accused on Wednesday, while the search for the other is underway.

Girl left home on pretext of going to school

The minor girl, on Monday, entered into an argument with her mother over excessive use of mobile phone. Angry over mom‘s scolding, the girl, allegedly left home on pretext of school, however, went to an acquaintance Anup Kushwaha, son of Govind Prasad Kushwaha.

Anoop assured her of help. He took her to his friend Sanjay Kushwaha’s place, where both of them raped took turns to rape her.

Search for other accused is on

The minor girl agreed to his words and went with Sanjay, but he also brutalised the minor. The student left from there and returned to her home and narrated her ordeal to her relatives. The relative went with the victim and lodged a complaint at the police station.

The police have arrested the accused Anup Kushwaha, while the search is on for Sanjay Kushwaha.