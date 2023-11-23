Bhopal: Raigarh’s Artists Breathe New Life Into 28-yr-old Sculpture

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artists hailing from Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh are renovating the 28-yr-old ‘Karma Jhad’ exhibit at the Mythological Trail, open air exhibition in Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city.

The eight-foot sculpture crafted through the ancient lost wax technique stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Jhorka or Jhara community.

This renovation project not only exemplifies the commitment of the artists to preserving cultural heritage but also showcases the resilience and beauty of traditional craftsmanship. The exhibition stands as a living testament to the enduring spirit of art and culture in the heart of Chhattisgarh.

Led by state awardee artist, Shankar Lal Jhara, a native of Ekta village in Raigarh district, the team has brought an unparalleled level of craftsmanship to breathe new life into the exhibit.

The Dhokra casting process employed in the renovation is a meticulous art form. The ‘Karma Jhad,’ depicted as a canopy, captures the essence of life with scenes of people engaged in various activities. Beneath its branches, the celebration of the Karam festival unfolds, creating a visual narrative that transcends time and resonates with the cultural roots of Chhattisgarh.

Students promote road safety through road walk and human chain formation

A road walk and human chain were organised to commemorate the “World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims” on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the joint collaboration of National Centre for Human Settlements and Environment, Bhopal and Consumer Voice, New Delhi in collaboration with Ankur Higher Secondary School, T T Nagar.

The programme commenced at Ankur Higher Secondary School, where Traffic Police Officer Narendra Chaudhary addressed the event. He emphasised the alarming statistic of over 1.5 lakh road-related deaths in India each year and elucidated basic traffic rules to mitigate accidents.

Students, carrying placards with road safety messages, walked along Link Road Number 1 towards TT Nagar main road and formed a human chain from the trisection at TT Nagar towards Mata Mandir. The activity was conducted with discipline, with teachers and volunteers ensuring order and police personnel ensuring the safety of participants.

This event gains additional importance as it aligns with the month-long statewide special drive by the Madhya Pradesh Police, promoting helmet use for two-wheeler riders and seat belt adherence for four-wheeler drivers. Pamphlets and road safety signage charts were distributed, and police engaged with helmetless drivers, educating them about safety rules.

More than 100 students, teachers, and volunteers actively participated in the event, attended by Dr Pradip Nandi, DG, NCHSE, Vishakha Sharma, Principal of Ankur HS School, along with other teachers and parents of students.