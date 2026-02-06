 Indore News: IndiGo Discontinues Indore Flights To Nashik & Udaipur
Indore News: IndiGo Discontinues Indore Flights To Nashik & Udaipur

Air connectivity from Indore has taken another hit as IndiGo Airlines has withdrawn its flight services to Nashik and Udaipur from the upcoming summer schedule effective end of March. Bookings have been removed after March 27–28, causing inconvenience to pilgrims and tourists. Airport authorities cite runway repair–related night closures as the reason, with hopes of improvement from April.

Updated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Indore News: IndiGo Discontinues Indore Flights To Nashik & Udaipur; Air Services Further Hit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air transportation from Indore keeps curtailing as IndiGo Airlines withdrew its flight services from Indore to Nashik and Udaipur for the summer schedule, which will come into effect from the end of March.

According to reports, the company has not only withdrawn its proposal but has also removed the bookings from its website. Subsequently, residents of Indore will now have to travel a longer distance to visit Rajasthan and the Jyotirlinga temples in Maharashtra.

No tickets available after March 27

The proposed summer schedule issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which will come into effect on March 29, does not mention these two cities from Indore.

IndiGo has stopped taking bookings for Udaipur after March 27 and for Nashik after March 28.

Problem for Pilgrims 

Notably, IndiGo had already discontinued the direct flight from Indore to Shirdi. Previously, pilgrims would land in Nashik and then travel to Shirdi by road. Now, with the Nashik flight also discontinued, pilgrims will no longer have this direct option.

Meanwhile, Udaipur is a major tourist center in Rajasthan. With the direct flight discontinued, tourists will now have to rely on long road or train transportation.

Airlines keep withdrawing!

In recent times, IndiGo and other airlines have discontinued services to several cities. According to airport officials, the current schedule is affected due to the airport being closed at night (from 10:30 PM to 6:30 AM) due to runway repairs.

Routes discontinued: Jodhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bilaspur, Amritsar, Kishangarh, and Belgaum.

Will April be a fresh start?

Indore Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar said, "We are trying to complete the renovation work by the end of March. From April, the airport will be open 24 hours a day, which will bring many new flights to Indore and lead to a significant increase in passenger numbers."

MP News: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped By Drunk Father While Mother Was Out For Work In Shivpuri
'Boom' expected after exam season

According to the officials, traveler traffic persists to remain stable in February and early March due to examination season, but the number of passengers could exceed 500,000 as holidays begin in mid-March and April. Tourists have already started booking for their summer vacations.

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Bonus Scheme To Boost Lentil Production Across MP-- VIDEO
