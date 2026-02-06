 Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Bonus Scheme To Boost Lentil Production Across MP-- VIDEO
CM Mohan Yadav announced plans to introduce a bonus scheme to boost masoor and urad production, addressing the GrainEx India event in Indore. He said Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the country’s food basket. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Union Budget 2026, noting ₹1.62 lakh crore allocation for agriculture and allied sectors.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Mohan Yadav Announces Bonus Scheme To Boost Lentil Production In State -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced government’s plan to introduce a bonus scheme to boost the production of lentils in the state, especially masoor (red lentils) and urad (black gram). 

Addressing the ‘GrainEx India’ event in Indore, CM Yadav said the move aims to encourage farmers and strengthen the state’s agricultural economy.

The event was organised by the All India Dal Mill Association in Indore.

‘MP emerging as Food Basket’

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is emerging as the country’s food basket and currently ranks 2nd in foodgrain production nationwide. 

He added that agriculture contributes 39 per cent to the state’s GDP, with the sector recording a growth rate of over 16 per cent.

The Chief Minister said the state is playing a leading role in the production of wheat, gram, masoor, soybean and oilseeds, and is also focusing on increasing milk and pulse production.

Union budget allocates ₹1.62 lakh crore for agriculture 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 1.62 lakh crore to agriculture and rural development as she announced Union Budget 2026 on February 1 (Sunday). Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the move. 

He called it a development-oriented budget aimed at benefiting villages, farmers, the poor and youth. 

He took to his official X handle and said the budget reflects the government’s commitment to building a developed and self-reliant India. 

Chouhan highlighted its focus on faster infrastructure growth, skill development and equal opportunities. 

He also noted that ₹1.62 lakh crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied sectors to strengthen farming and improve farmers’ future.

