 Bhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One

Bhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One

Bina said that all the paintings displayed in the exhibition were created between 2015 and 2020. Before the paintings, she visited 64 Yogini temples located in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. “Although the architecture of these temples has been preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India, seeing the goddesses in a fragmented state is an extremely painful experience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Beena Unnikrishnan from Kerala has showcased the power and divine feminine energy of 64 Yoginis through her artworks at an exhibition, Ekaa – The One.

The four-day exhibition began at Bharat Bhavan on Friday, reflecting the unique power of women and the creative force of nature. This is the first time that paintings focused on the 64 Yoginis have been exhibited in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 3 Transgenders Attacked In Kohefiza Area-- One Stabbed, 2 Beaten | VIDEO
article-image

The exhibition features a total of 68 paintings in acrylic colours. Each painting tells an independent story, sometimes through silence, and sometimes through intense gaze and dynamic lines. The sparkling eyes, flowing hair, and powerful presence re-establish these divine feminine powers in contemporary cultural discourse.

Bina said that all the paintings displayed in the exhibition were created between 2015 and 2020. Before paintings, she visited 64 Yogini temples located in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. “Although the architecture of these temples has been preserved by Archaeological Survey of India, seeing the goddesses in a fragmented state is an extremely painful experience.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Special CBI Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Plea, Upholds Summons In ₹55 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case
Mumbai Special CBI Court Rejects Mehul Choksi’s Plea, Upholds Summons In ₹55 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case
Mumbai Police EOW Files 8,990-Page Chargesheet In ₹78 Crore United Services Club Embezzlement Case
Mumbai Police EOW Files 8,990-Page Chargesheet In ₹78 Crore United Services Club Embezzlement Case
Shiv Sena (UBT) To Control Nearly Half Of Mumbai Ward Committees Despite BJP–Mahayuti Lead
Shiv Sena (UBT) To Control Nearly Half Of Mumbai Ward Committees Despite BJP–Mahayuti Lead
Mumbai News: Special MPs-MLAs Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Former Minister Eknath Khadse And Wife In ₹31 Crore Pune MIDC Land Deal Case
Mumbai News: Special MPs-MLAs Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Former Minister Eknath Khadse And Wife In ₹31 Crore Pune MIDC Land Deal Case

Seeing the goddess in a broken form is disturbing,” she said, adding that these sites still hold immense knowledge and meaning, which needs to be understood and communicated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One
Bhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One
Bhopal News: Ready For 5 Months, Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Opening
Bhopal News: Ready For 5 Months, Maharana Pratap Lok Awaits Opening
MP News: Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma Clarifies Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana
MP News: Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma Clarifies Remarks On Ladli Behna Yojana
Bhopal Power Cut February 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chaman Plaza, City Heart Hospital, Apsara...
Bhopal Power Cut February 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chaman Plaza, City Heart Hospital, Apsara...
MP News: 20-Year-Old Youth Dies After Suffering Heart Attack While Having Breakfast In Shivpuri
MP News: 20-Year-Old Youth Dies After Suffering Heart Attack While Having Breakfast In Shivpuri