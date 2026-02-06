Bhopal News: Feminine Energy Of 64 Yoginis At Ekaa—The One | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Beena Unnikrishnan from Kerala has showcased the power and divine feminine energy of 64 Yoginis through her artworks at an exhibition, Ekaa – The One.

The four-day exhibition began at Bharat Bhavan on Friday, reflecting the unique power of women and the creative force of nature. This is the first time that paintings focused on the 64 Yoginis have been exhibited in Madhya Pradesh.

The exhibition features a total of 68 paintings in acrylic colours. Each painting tells an independent story, sometimes through silence, and sometimes through intense gaze and dynamic lines. The sparkling eyes, flowing hair, and powerful presence re-establish these divine feminine powers in contemporary cultural discourse.

Bina said that all the paintings displayed in the exhibition were created between 2015 and 2020. Before paintings, she visited 64 Yogini temples located in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. “Although the architecture of these temples has been preserved by Archaeological Survey of India, seeing the goddesses in a fragmented state is an extremely painful experience.

Seeing the goddess in a broken form is disturbing,” she said, adding that these sites still hold immense knowledge and meaning, which needs to be understood and communicated.