MP Cabinet decisions: Family Pension To Cover Unmarried, Widow And Divorced Daughters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters will also be eligible members for family pension in the state. In this regard, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Pension) Rules 2026 and MP Civil Service (Commutation of Pension) Rules 2026.

In the proposed rules, procedures and authorities have been simplified which will provide convenience to pensioners. Under Rule 44 of the MP Civil Service (Pension) Rules 2026 unmarried, widow and divorced daughters have been included among the eligible members for family pension.

The cabinet also approved the MP Civil Service (National Pension System Implementation) Rules 2026 and MP Civil Service (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) rules 2026. These rules will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The finance department has been authorised to publish the rules.

Under the new rules, a provision for family pension has been made in case of the death of the subscriber. Provisions related to voluntary retirement and e -service books have been included. Previous services under the central government and Madhya Pradesh government will be added. Provision has also been made for contribution by the subscriber and the employer during the suspension period.

Along with this, detailed and clear procedures for implementation of the National Pension System, rate of contribution, calculation and fixation of responsibility in case of delay and exit provisions in cases of retirement, voluntary retirement, resignation and death have been provided.

Under the National Pension System, there will be a clear procedure for determination of eligibility and payment of gratuity for government servants.

Recovery from gratuity will be possible with reference to orders of departmental inquiry conducted after retirement. Provisions have been made to stop payment of the employers contribution during the period of departmental inquiry, stopping the subscriber s contribution three months prior to retirement, initiation of departmental inquiry after retirement as well as provisions regarding repeal and relaxation of rules with powers vested in the state government.

Continuation of tribal deptt schemes okayed

The cabinet approved the proposal for continuation of schemes of the tribal department and women and child development department till 2030-31. A sum of Rs 7,133. 17 crore has been sanctioned in this regard.

As per the sanction, Rs 2350 crore has been earmarked for PVTG Diet Grant Scheme of the tribal affairs department, Rs 1703.15 crore for integrated hostel scheme and Rs 1416.91 crore for CM Rise School Scheme etc.

Fund for electrification

Under the Dhati Aabha Tribal Village Utkarsh Campaign, the cabinet approved Rs 366.72 crore for electrification of 63,077 non-electrified houses and 650 non-electrified government offices. In this regard, Rs 220. 03 crore will be borne by the central government and Rs 146.69 crore by the state government.