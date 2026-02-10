 Bhopal News: 84 Government Schools In City Lack Separate Toilets For Girls
As many as 84 government schools in Bhopal district lack separate toilets for girls, despite funds being sanctioned for construction. Several schools, including Khad Bumaliya primary school, have no toilets at all, forcing students to go home. UDISE+ data shows functional toilets, but ground reality contradicts official records.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 84 government-run schools in Bhopal district do not have separate toilets for girls. They include 66 schools in Berasia block, 15 in Phanda (Rural) and 3 in Phanda (Urban).

The government has sanctioned around Rs 4 lakh each for construction of girls’ toilets in these 84 schools. But no one knows when they will be built.

The Government Primary School, Khad Bumaliya, has no toilet; thus the question of separate toilets for girls does not arise. Located under the Pipaliya Rani Village Panchayat, the 29-year-old school is just four km from the Gyarah Meel road junction on the Narmadapuram Road.

Established in 1997, the school got its own building in 2005. Initially the school had toilets but no longer exist. “The walls collapsed around five years back. Since then, we have been requesting the district project officer to get the toilets built. But nothing has happened so far,” says Munalal Choubey, who is the head master and the sole teacher posted at the school. The other teacher was transferred some years back.

The total number of students in the school is 10 of which six are girls. When the children need to use the toilet, they have to return to their homes. The teachers use the toilet at the residence of Kalawati, who heads the School Management Committee (SMC). “Around eight students attend the school regularly,” says SMC chairperson, Shivkala.

The Unified District Information System for Education Plus( UDISE+) portal says that the school has two toilets - one for boys and one for girls - and both are functional. It also says that the school has two handwashes.

article-image

Stating that government has sanctioned the funds, Choubey said,“Engineer sahib aaye the. Magar paisa abhi nahin aaya,(Engineer paid a visit but the funds are yet to come)”.

The primary schools at Navin Chandwadi , Shiv Nagar, Shahjahanabad, Ramanagar, Hajjampura, Bhadbhada Station, Amoni Jungle and Dhole Umar Kalapani do not have separate toilets for girls.

