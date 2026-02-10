MP News: FIR Against Lawyer, Guarantors Of Irani Gang For Securing Bail Using Forged Documents | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Nagar Police on Tuesday registered a case against a lawyer, guarantors and others for allegedly securing bail for 14 members of Irani gang through forged documents.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint submitted by court clerk Bhagwandas Sahu in the court of Judicial Magistrate Lakshmi Vaskale. MP Nagar police station incharge Jaihind Sharma said that those booked include advocate Nazar Khan, Mohd Sajid Khan, notary officials Sanjay Kumar Vishwakarma and Sandeep Sarathe and guarantors Anwar Jahan and Jameel-ur-Rehman.

Police investigation revealed that on January 6, a person identified as Jameel Rehman Khan was presented as a guarantor and land ownership documents in his name were submitted in court. However, verification later revealed that the real Jameel Rehman Khan had died two years ago. Despite this, another individual was allegedly produced in court under the same identity to get bail.

The following day, four more accused secured bail using another fake surety and total of 14 accused were released from jail.

It is worth mentioning that Nishatpura police had conducted a raid on the Irani settlement in Aman Colony on the night of December 27 28, arresting 22 men and 10 women linked to the gang. The gang s kingpin Raju Irani was later arrested by Gujarat Police.