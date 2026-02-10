 MP News: Linear Accelerator Not Installed Though Approved 22 Years Ago; Useful In Cancer Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Linear Accelerator Not Installed Though Approved 22 Years Ago; Useful In Cancer Treatment

MP News: Linear Accelerator Not Installed Though Approved 22 Years Ago; Useful In Cancer Treatment

Despite being approved in 2003, no linear accelerator (LINAC) has been installed in any government hospital or medical college in Madhya Pradesh. Funds were sanctioned multiple times and announcements made, including on PPP mode, but implementation stalled. Experts say absence of LINACs deprives patients of advanced, precise radiation therapy critical for modern cancer treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | LinkedIn

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Linear accelerator (LINAC), which was approved in 2003 for cancer treatment, has not been installed in any government hospital or medical college in the state so far.

The installation of machine was approved in government medical colleges and hospitals with allocation of Rs 7 crore. Besides, 10 per cents beds were reserved for BPL patients for treatment of cancer. A sum of Rs 8 crore was also sanctioned in 2013 under the same head, health department official added.

In 2023, health minister Vishvas Sarang had announced installation of leaner accelerators in five medical colleges - Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa on PPP mode. But even after minister’s intervention, the machines have not been installed.

In 2026, linear accelerator machines were approved for Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Gwalior medical college. Dr Shyamji Rawat, professor, State Cancer Institute, Jabalpur, said, “No government hospital or medical college in state has linear accelerator for cancer treatment. We have basic facility of radiation and chemotherapy. Even onco-surgery facility is not available in all the medical colleges.”

FPJ Shorts
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges Sabotage In Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash, Demands International Probe
'Haris Rauf Bahut Achha Tha...': Chacha Pakistani Blasts Shaheen Afridi Despite USA Win In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
'Haris Rauf Bahut Achha Tha...': Chacha Pakistani Blasts Shaheen Afridi Despite USA Win In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
Pak-ISI Backed Terror Plot Foiled; 1 Held With RDX-Based IED
Pak-ISI Backed Terror Plot Foiled; 1 Held With RDX-Based IED
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Iran ‘Shadow Fleet’ In Arabian Sea
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Iran ‘Shadow Fleet’ In Arabian Sea
Read Also
Bhopal News: Man Held For Rape, Attempt Religious Conversion
article-image

The LINACs

LINACs use advanced, real-time imaging to target tumours with millimetre accuracy, reducing side effects by protecting surrounding healthy tissues. They are used for advanced techniques including Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) for cancer treatment of tertiary level.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Budget: There Should Not Be Any Cut In Capital Expenses, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP Budget: There Should Not Be Any Cut In Capital Expenses, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: FIR Against Lawyer, Guarantors Of Irani Gang For Securing Bail Using Forged Documents
MP News: FIR Against Lawyer, Guarantors Of Irani Gang For Securing Bail Using Forged Documents
MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC
MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC
MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn...
MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn...
MP Cabinet Decisions: Family Pension To Cover Unmarried, Widow And Divorced Daughters
MP Cabinet Decisions: Family Pension To Cover Unmarried, Widow And Divorced Daughters