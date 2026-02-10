MP News: Linear Accelerator Not Installed Though Approved 22 Years Ago; Useful In Cancer Treatment

Representative Image | LinkedIn

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Linear accelerator (LINAC), which was approved in 2003 for cancer treatment, has not been installed in any government hospital or medical college in the state so far.

The installation of machine was approved in government medical colleges and hospitals with allocation of Rs 7 crore. Besides, 10 per cents beds were reserved for BPL patients for treatment of cancer. A sum of Rs 8 crore was also sanctioned in 2013 under the same head, health department official added.

In 2023, health minister Vishvas Sarang had announced installation of leaner accelerators in five medical colleges - Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa on PPP mode. But even after minister’s intervention, the machines have not been installed.

In 2026, linear accelerator machines were approved for Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Gwalior medical college. Dr Shyamji Rawat, professor, State Cancer Institute, Jabalpur, said, “No government hospital or medical college in state has linear accelerator for cancer treatment. We have basic facility of radiation and chemotherapy. Even onco-surgery facility is not available in all the medical colleges.”

The LINACs

LINACs use advanced, real-time imaging to target tumours with millimetre accuracy, reducing side effects by protecting surrounding healthy tissues. They are used for advanced techniques including Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) for cancer treatment of tertiary level.