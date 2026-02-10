Bhopal News: Man Held For Rape, Attempt Religious Conversion

Indore News: Rapido Rider Rapes 17-Year-Old, Booked Under POCSO | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police arrested a man for allegedly befriending a 25-year-old married woman while raping her on pretext of marriage and attempting to force her to convert to another religion.

According to reports, the victim works as domestic help and was not on good terms with her husband. She met Masoom Ali in 2024 and the duo started living together. The victim claimed that Ali sexually exploited her on many occasions while promising marriage. However, when the victim recently reminded Ali of his promise, he asked her to convert to Islam otherwise he could not marry her. Feeling cheated, the victim approached police and lodged a complaint.

Woman raped on marriage pretext

Kolar police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman on pretext of marriage. The woman approached police after the accused allegedly refused for marriage.

According to reports, 29-year-old woman who is in a private job came in contact with Mithun Valmiki some months ago and the duo entered into a relationship.

On December 24 last year, Mithun took her to his home and raped her. He promised to marry her soon when she raised objection. Mithun then sexually exploited the woman multiple times. Recently, when the victim pressurised Mithun for marriage, he refused following which she made a complaint to police. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned further, police said.