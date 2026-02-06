52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival 2026: Week-Long Celebration Of Classical Dance, Music, Art & Cuisine—VIDEO |

Khajurao (Madhya Pradesh): Khajurao is all geared up for the 52nd edition of 'Khajuraho Dance Festival 2026.' The weeklong vibrant celebration will include classical dance, music, crafts, art and living traditions.

The iconic festival is set to unfold from 20 to 26 February 2026 to celebrate India's rich heritage. From national-level performances to craft bazaars, musical instruments, and authentic regional cuisine, the festival offers truly immersive cultural experiences.

#Repost @minculturemp



The 52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival 2026 unfolds as a vibrant celebration of Classical Dance, Music, Crafts, and Living Traditions. From national-level performances to craft bazaars, musical instruments, to authentic regional cuisine, the festival offers a… pic.twitter.com/3YVGe9qlGx — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) February 5, 2026

The festival has a power-packed lineup of events that promotes art, heritage and culture.

Kalavarta

As the name suggests (Kala=Art, Varta=Conversation), this event offers engaging and curated dialogues between artists, scholars, critics, and cultural thinkers.

Hunar

Hunar, the craft bazaar, will showcase the skill and creativity of local & traditional artisans. This event will highlight skill sets of creative artists and promote local art.

Art-Mart:

Rare and exotic musical instruments are always set to catch your eyes. Art-Mart is all about showcasing and selling instruments used in Indian folk and classical music.

Srijan

Srijan will feature live demonstrations of age-old craft-making techniques.

Swad

Food lovers can enjoy Swad, a specially curated experience of authentic regional cuisine from across India, offering a taste of the country’s diverse culinary heritage.

Natraj

Open stage performances celebrating spontaneous and contemporary dance expressions.

Layshala

Layshala, interactive workshops on rhythm, movement, and music, allowing participants to engage directly with the art forms.

Rashtriya Baal Nritya Mahotsav

Rashtriya Baal Nritya Mahotsav will feature national-level classical dance performances by talented young artists from across India. Dates: 20–26 February 2026

Art lovers, tourists, and culture enthusiasts are encouraged to plan their visit to this vibrant festival for a week of mesmerising performances, soul-stirring music, and an unforgettable celebration of India’s artistic heritage.