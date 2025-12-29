'Stop Dressing Others': Kangana Ranaut Slams AI Edits Of Her Saree Photos Outside Parliament, Says It Is 'Violating Beyond Words'

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut called out the misuse of artificial intelligence after several AI-generated images of her surfaced online. The images in question showed her photographs from Parliament, where she was originally dressed in sarees, altered to depict her wearing pant suits instead.

Taking to her Instagram story on Monday (December 29), Kangana expressed her anger and disappointment over the edits and called them deeply violating. She clarified that the original photographs were taken during her visit to Parliament. She also questioned the growing trend of digitally altering public figures’ appearances without consent.

“Originally these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures,” Kangana wrote. She further added, “This is violating beyond words, everyday I wake up to see myself in various AI clothes, various make ups, even in edited photos.”

The actor-politician also stressed that decisions related to her appearance and clothing are strictly personal. Urging people to stop creating and circulating such edits, she wrote, “People should stop dressing up others!! Please stop with these AI edits and let me choose/decide how I want to look and what I want to wear when is entirely my prerogative.”

The actor has often been vocal about issues of personal freedom and choice.

Read Also Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga & Vasuki Dham

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Kangana was last seen in the film Emergency. Besides playing the lead, she had also directed the film.

The actress is now gearing up for a psychological thriller alongside Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. Additionally, she has another project titled Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in her kitty. However, there has been no update on the film yet.