Rani Mukerji Starrer Mardaani 3 Becomes The Longest Film In Franchise; Gets U/A 16+ Certificate From CBFC

Rani Mukerji is all set to be back as Shivani Shivaji Roy on the big screens with Mardaani 3. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was released, and it soon became the talk of the town. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has received a U/A 16+ certificate, and with a runtime of over 2 hours, it has become the longest movie in the franchise.

A source told the portal, “The film’s approved run time is 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 36 seconds. The first half is a bit longer as it's 1 hour, 6 minutes, and 30 seconds long. The length of the second half, meanwhile, is 1 hour, 4 minutes and 6 seconds.”

Mardaani's runtime was 1 hour and 53 minutes, and Mardaani 2 was 1 hour and 45 minutes long. Now, with a runtime of over 2 hours, we are sure fans of the franchise are super excited to watch the film.

Mardaani 3 Release Date

Mardaani 3 was slated to release on February 27, 2026. However, the makers postponed the film to January 30, 2026.

Rani Mukerji On Mardaani 3 Trailer Getting Great Response

While talking about Mardaani 3 trailer getting a great response, Rani said, “Your (audience) incredible response and love for Mardaani 3 trailer tells me that we, as a country, have a strong conscience. That we still feel anger when something is wrong and pride when someone stands up to protect the helpless. Thank you for holding Mardaani 3 so close to your hearts.”

Mardaani 3 Cast

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 also stars Mallika Prasad and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles. After the trailer was released, Mallika's performance as the antagonist had become the talk of the town. The trailer gives a hint that this time the movie revolves around beggar mafia in the country.