Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Celebs Who Made Their Votes Count- PICS Inside

BMC Elections 2026: The BMC Elections 2026 are underway in Mumbai, and several Bollywood celebrities are stepping out to exercise their democratic right. The poll began at 7:30 am on Thursday across all 227 wards in Mumbai, with polling set to conclude at 5:30 pm. Let us take a look at the celebs who arrived at polling booths to cast their votes:

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood's one of the most loved couple Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor were spotted together at the polling booth after casting their vote.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty was spotted at thhe voting center in Bandra, Mumbai.

John Abraham

John Abraham was seen arriving at the polling booth in Bandra with his parents.

Ranbir Kapoor

Wearing a blue checkered shirt over a white t-shirt, Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the polling booth in Pali Hill.

Janhvi Kapoor

Wearing a rust orange coloured salwar suit, Janhvi Kapoor arrived to cast vote for BMC Elections.

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too arrived with his family to cast vote.

Ira & Junaid Khan With Mother Reena Dutta

Siblings Ira & Junaid Khan with Mother Reena Dutta posted together after casting the vote.

Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao as spotted alone at the voting booth.

Gulzar

Poet and lyricist donned an all whiite attire as Gulzar Saab came to cast his vote for BMC Elections 2026.

Boney Kapoor

Posing for the cameras, Boney Kapoor was spotted wearing an all blue attire as he came to vote alone.

Saba Pataudi

Saba Pataudi took to Instagram to upload the photo right after casting the photo. saif Ali Khan's sister also urged her fans to step out and vote for their right.

Manish Paul

Manish Paul too took to his social media account to upload a picture and celebrate the right to vote.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan came wearing a black checkered t-shirt along with a black pants at the voting booth.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was backed up by heavy security as he arrived at the polling booth.