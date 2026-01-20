 'I Will Do It With Shah Rukh Khan': Farah Khan Confirms Her Directorial Comeback
Farah Khan's last directorial was Happy New Year, which was released in 2014. Now, the choreographer-turned-filmmaker has confirmed that she is all set to direct a film soon, but if she makes a movie, it star Shah Rukh Khan.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Farah Khan / Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan has directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. Her films were perfect Bollywood masala entertainers with good music, comedy, drama, action, and emotions. Happy New Year was her last directorial, and everyone has been waiting to see Farah's next film.

Recently, Farah visited TV actor Nakuul Mehta's house for her food show on YouTube. During the interaction, she confirmed that she is planning to make her directorial comeback, and also stated that if she makes a film it will only be with Shah Rukh Khan.

When Nakuul stated that he misses the genre of films Farah used to make, she replied, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college, phir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called Waapas Aao Farah Khan. So I think it is time, I think end of this year I will start."

However, Farah quipped that she won't be leaving YouTube anytime soon as it helps her to pay her kids' fees. When Nakuul told her that YT might co-produce her film, the filmmaker was clear that if she made the movie, it would be with SRK. She said, “If I do (direct a film), I will do it with Shah Rukh (Khan)! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube.”

Farah Khan Movies

Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year, all films received mixed reviews from critics. But, apart from Tees Maar Khan, all of them had done fantastic business at the box office. In fact, TMK was also not a flop, but an average grosser.

While talking to Nakul and his wife about Tees Maar Khan, Farah stated that the film has become a rage among GenZ and after Dhurandhar because of Akshaye Khanna, her movie has become the talk of the town.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan has been doing action movies, so watching him a Farah Khan-style film would be a treat for the actor's fans.

