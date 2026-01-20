'Ekta Kapoor Ka Set Lag Raha': Farah Khan's The 50 Grand Palace Style Set Video Takes Social Media By Storm- Watch

The 50 | Colors TV/BBTak

There has been considerable buzz around Farah Khan’s upcoming show The 50. Earlier reports revealed that the show’s set is located in Mumbai. Now, the makers have finally unveiled a glimpse of the The 50 set, which has sparked comparisons with Ekta Kapoor’s grand productions. Many viewers have also noted that the palace-like set bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Bigg Boss house.

The 50 Set Video

BBTak has revealed the set of The 50. The grand setup features a massive hall with staircases on both sides, leading to spacious rooms equipped with beds for the contestants. The set also includes a large garden area, adding to its palace-like appeal.

Watch The 50 set video:

As the video was uploaded, a user reacted, "means ek aur bigbooss." Another called the set, "Ekta kapoor ke show ka set lg rha." One tweeted, "Kisi daily soap ka set lag rha h." One joked, "Farah Khan host karri hai toh Om Shanti Om ka set bana doge."

means ek aur bigbooss — AzaharKhan (@azaharshaad01) January 18, 2026

Ekta kapoor ke show ka set lg rha 😭🙃 — VANSH MSDIAN (@Konhume387592) January 18, 2026

Kisi daily soap ka set lag rha h — Geeta (@Geeta477) January 18, 2026

Farah Khan host karri hai toh Om Shanti Om ka set bana doge🤣🤣 — blitz (@blitz069) January 18, 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants

As the release date of The 50 nears, several contestants entry has been confirmed by the channel. Colors TV and Jio Hotstar has confirmed the participation of Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, Monalisa & Vikrant, YouTube Dushyant Kukreja, Model Rudra Rana and YouTube Chai. The other contestants who have been reportedly confirmed but not announced are- Archana Gautam, Chahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Bebika Dhurve, Nikita Bhamidipati, Mridul Tiwari, and Nehal Chudasama. let us further wait for the announcement of more contestants ahead.

The 50 Release Date

The 50 will premiere on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The new episodes will air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 100.30 pm on Colors TV. The show is reportedly hosted by Farah Khan, with a lio, whose name has not yet been revealed, set to play a significant role.