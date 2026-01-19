The 50 Contestants: Shiny Doshi, Dushyant Kukreja & Baseer Ali's Ex-GF Nikita Bhamidipati Confirmed For Farah Khan's Show

The 50 Contestants |

Farah Khan's The 50 is set to premiere on February 1, 2026. Ahead of the release, several contestants are being revealed. The first confirmed participant was Karan Patel, followed by the announcement of other names by the makers. Recently, Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi was also confirmed as one of the contestants on The 50.

Shiny Doshi announced her appearance in The 50 by saying, "50 celebrity, ek jagah aur ek experience. Honestly mujhe bhi nahi pata kya hone wala hai but that's the best part."

Who Is Shiny Doshi?

Shiny Doshi is a well known Television actress. She was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and later studied fashion designing. After her studies completed, Shiny started modelling and was featured in Television commercial of soap alongside Saif Ali Khan. She then made her acting debut with Sanjay leela Bhansali's Saraswatichandra and became household name. She gained recognition with her role in Pandya Store and Sarojini- Ek Nayi Paheli. She will now be making comeback to the Television with her appearance in The 50.

Content Creator Dushyant Kukreja Joins The 50

Delhi based content creator Dushyant Kukreja has also officially been confirmed to be a participant of The 50. He wrote, "Ticket haath mein hai 🎟️yeh sirf entry nahi… ek nayi journey ki shuruaat hai (sic)."

Who Is Dushyant Kukreja?

Dushyant Kukreja is a popular digital content creator with 1.3 million Instagram followers and over 49 million subscribers on YouTube. He often collaborates with his sister, Priyal Kukreja, to create engaging online content. In 2024, Dushyant was honored with the Comic Creator of the Year award at Creators United 2.0, recognizing his influence in the digital space.

Will Baseer Ali's Ex-GF Nikita Bhamidipati Also Participate In The 50?

As per Filmibeat's report, the another contestant who has been confirmed to be a participant of The 50 is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali's ex-girlfriend Nikita Bhamidipati. Nikita wsa previously seen in MTV Splitsvilla, Temptation Island India, and Ace of Space.

Nikita Bhamidipati was born on April 17, 2001, in Pune, Maharashtra, and completed her schooling at Navy Children’s School in Delhi and Mumbai before pursuing a business degree at Cardiff Metropolitan University in the UK. She began her modeling career at age 16 and went on to appear on reality TV, gaining fame with MTV Ace of Space 2 and later featuring on MTV Splitsvilla and Temptation Island India, making her a well‑known face in Indian television.

Talking about her relation with ex Baseer, she said, "But Baseer and my relationship was extremely toxic and abusive, in-fact he was very abusive. He was very controlling towards me and so was I," as per Outlook.