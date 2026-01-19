 56 Days OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Erotic Thriller Film?
The plot of the series follows two strangers named Ciara (Dove Cameron) and Oliver (Avan Jogia) who accidentally meet in a Dublin supermarket and immediately start an intense, passionate relationship. The series further shows that things between them move very fast, and soon they start living together.

56 Days is an upcoming erotic thriller series that was developed by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher, and it is based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name. The series is based on themes of Intense, dangerous romance, secrets and Hidden Truths, Obsession and Control, Lockdown and Isolation, and Murder and Investigation. It is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from February 18, 2026.

About 56 Days

The streaming platform shared the intriguing poster of the series featuring Dove Cameron as Ciara Wyse and Avan Jogia as Oliver Kennedy. It captioned, "Who's counting? 56 Days premieres in 56 days - February 18."

Plot

The plot of the series follows two strangers named Ciara (Dove Cameron) and Oliver (Avan Jogia) who accidentally meet in a Dublin supermarket and immediately start an intense, passionate relationship. The series further shows that things between them move very fast, and soon they start living together. What happens exactly 56 days after the police find a dead body in Oliver's apartment?

Cast and characters

The eight-episode series features Dove Cameron as Ciara Wyse, Avan Jogia as Oliver Kennedy, Dorian Missick as Karl Connolly, Karla Souza as Lee Reardon, Patch Darragh as Dan Troxler, Alec Albert as Mitch, Jesse James Keitel, and Kira Guloien, among others. The series is developed by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher. Nathan Barr is the composer behind the music of the series. It is produced by Lisa Zwerling, Karyn Usher, James Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Danielle Bozzone, and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon under the banner of Atomic Monster and Amazon MGM Studios.

