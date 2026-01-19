 'It Is A Film That Will Age Well': Emraan Hashmi On Haq Getting Great Response On OTT | Exclusive
Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq started streaming on Netflix a few days ago. It is trending on the OTT platform, and everyone has once again started praising the movie. The Free Press Journal interacted with Emraan and spoke to him about Haq getting a great response on OTT.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi In Haq | YouTube

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq was released in theatres in November last year. The film received positive reviews from the critics and the audience, but it failed to leave a strong mark at the box office. Earlier this month, Haq started streaming on Netflix, and it has been trending on the OTT platform.

The Free Press Journal interacted with Emraan and spoke to him about the great response Haq is getting on OTT. The actor said, "It feels great! All the love and acknowledgment that comes through a film always feels good. It is a very bold and brave film. Aisi filmein zyadatar hamare desh mein banti nahi hai. So, it feels great when that kind of film gets success and recognition. It is a film that will age well. It might have got average box office numbers. But, in the long run, people won't remember numbers and figures; it is about the feeling that the film left you with."

Emraan Hashmi Calls Haq A 'Great Dish'

The actor further added, "Sometimes films have big box office numbers, but they leave you empty. It is like fast food, you might go and eat it, but it might give you an aching pain in your stomach. But a great meal is a great meal! I think Haq is a great dish served, and after 10-20 years, people will always look back to this landmark case, and say 'woh film badhiya thi'."

Haq Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Haq collected Rs. 19.86 crore at the box office against the reported budget of Rs. 40-45 crore. However, clearly it is one of the most critically acclaimed films of recent times.

Emraan Hashmi In Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Meanwhile, Emraan is currently enjoying the praises that he is getting for his performance in Netflix's series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. The Neeraj Pandey show started streaming on the OTT platform on January 14, 2026.

