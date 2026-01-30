Mumbai Accident Video: High-Speed Biker Hits Pedestrian In Andheri, Flees Scene; Victim Gets 9 Stitches

Andheriloca Instagram Account

Mumbai: A disturbing incident captured on CCTV in Mumbai’s Andheri West has once again brought road safety and civic responsibility into sharp focus. A viral video shared by a social media handle, Andheriloca, shows a high-speed biker ramming into a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road at Four Bungalows, a busy residential and commercial area.

The CCTV footage, recorded from a shop nearby, shows the pedestrian cautiously making his way across the road when a motorcycle suddenly enters the frame from the right at considerable speed and crashes into him. The impact throws both men to the ground, prompting bystanders to rush to the scene to assist the injured pedestrian. The biker, however, is seen fleeing shortly after, abandoning the victim without offering help or seeking medical assistance.

The pedestrian was later rushed to the hospital, where doctors administered nine stitches to his head. He also sustained minor injuries. According to information shared along with the video, the biker is believed to be around 18–19 years old and was riding a blue Bajaj Platina. The motorcycle’s number plate was not visible in the footage, complicating efforts to trace the accused, who remains absconding.

Incidents such as this highlight a worrying pattern of reckless driving and a growing disregard for pedestrian safety on Mumbai’s roads. Despite repeated awareness campaigns and traffic regulations, high-speed riding in congested neighbourhoods continues unchecked, often with severe consequences. Equally concerning is the lack of accountability displayed when offenders flee accident sites, leaving victims vulnerable.

As of now, there has been no official response from the police. Authorities are expected to examine the CCTV footage and social media inputs to identify the biker. Meanwhile, the incident has reignited public debate on stricter enforcement, responsible driving, and the urgent need for a cultural shift towards empathy and respect on the road.

