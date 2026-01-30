'Dragged, Slapped Several Times': Youth Stripped, Beaten By MNS-Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers For Posting Abusive Comment On Thackeray Brothers; Videos

Palghar, Jan 30: A very disturbing incident has come to light from Nalasopara, which has caused widespread outrage after a youth was beaten up and made a mockery of by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena UBT workers for posting abusive comments against prominent political leaders on social networking sites. The video of the incident, in which the youth is beaten up and dragged half naked on the road, has gone viral.

What Triggered The Incident

According to the information available, the youth has been identified as Suraj Mahendra Shirke. Over the past few days, he is alleged to have posted highly derogatory and obscene comments on Facebook and other social media sites against Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, and Aditya Thackeray. These comments are said to have angered party members, who felt insulted by the comments against leaders they hold in high esteem.

In one of the posts, the youth is said to have questioned the integrity of the current political leaders while posting derogatory comments and using abusive language.

Assault And Public Humiliation

MNS sub-divisional president Kiran Nakashe and his accomplices received information that the youth was hiding in the Nalasopara area. Based on this information, a group of MNS workers tracked down the youth and beat him up. The situation worsened when the youth was partially undressed and dragged along the road for almost one and a half kilometres.

Political Reaction And Justification

After the incident, Kiran Nakashe posted a statement on social media in support of the action taken by the workers. He said that anyone who uses obscene language against leaders who are regarded as gods by supporters of the political party will face the consequences, regardless of their background and identity.

Tense Atmosphere In The Area

The incident briefly brought tension to the area of Nalasopara, with the police presence reportedly increased to prevent further escalation. Although the video is still being shared on social media platforms, concerns are being raised about mob justice, freedom of expression, and the police role in dealing with such cases.