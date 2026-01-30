Mumbai News: Malad Temple Lamp Oil Case: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Accused After Nearly Two Years In Jail Custody

After nearly two years in prison, a man accused of pouring oil from a burning lamp on a Saibaba idol and a drum in a temple in Malad (East) has been granted bail by the Sessions Court at Dindoshi. | Representational Image

Mumbai: After nearly two years in prison, a man accused of pouring oil from a burning lamp on a Saibaba idol and a drum in a temple in Malad (East) has been granted bail by the Sessions Court at Dindoshi.

Defence plea

Manoj Redkar, a resident of Kurar village, was arrested on April 13, 2024, for allegedly committing mischief and insulting religious sentiments by the act. He has been lodged in prison since his arrest, with the case committed to the sessions court.

During the bail hearing, Redkar pleaded for release, asserting his innocence and arguing that the FIR was based on hearsay, with no deliberate intention to insult religious sentiments.

The prosecution opposed the bail, stating that "the applicant poured oil from a burning lamp on the idol of Saibaba and drum kept in the temple and thereby caused mischief insulting religious sentiments. The offence is serious in nature."

After hearing both sides, the sessions court observed: “Spot panchnama shows that no damage in amount is stated. The report is hearsay in nature. The entire allegation is a matter of trial.”

Granting bail, the court noted: “The trial is not likely to be concluded in near future. The presence can be secured by imposing stringent conditions. Considering the totality of circumstances and continued incarceration of the applicant is not warranted.”

The court directed Redkar not to tamper with prosecution witnesses in any manner and prohibited him from committing a similar offence.

