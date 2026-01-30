 'Can't Qualify As Electrifying': Aakash Chopra Takes Dig At Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif For Praising PAK Team's T20 Win Over Australia
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Pakistan team for their 22-run win over Australia in the first T20I, calling it an “electrifying performance” and lauding PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra responded critically, noting that many key Australian players were absent and that a 22-run win in a 168-run game hardly merits the “electrifying” label.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: Aakash Chopra/Shehbaz Sharif /X

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Team Pakistan following their 22-run victory over Australia in the first T20I of the series.

Sharif wrote: "Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying performance against Australia in the first T20I. I also appreciate Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket. Proud moment for the nation."

Sharif’s post drew reactions from cricket fans and experts, including former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who responded with a tongue-in-cheek critique: "With due respect…it’s a bilateral T20I against Australia’s B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170-run game can’t possibly qualify as ‘electrifying’."

The match itself saw Pakistan post a competitive total, defending 168 runs and ultimately securing a 22-run victory over the visiting side. While the win gave Pakistan an early lead in the series, Chopra’s response highlighted the context of the Australian lineup, which was missing several first-choice players.

The second T20I is scheduled to continue the series, giving both teams a chance to fine-tune strategies and settle the score ahead of the remaining matches.

