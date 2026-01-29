Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 Men's Singles Semi-Final: Check Out Match Preview & Live Streaming Details

Image: Jannik Sinner/Novak Djokovic/X

The Australian Open 2026 men’s singles semi-finals set the stage for a high-stakes clash as Jannik Sinner faces off against Novak Djokovic at Melbourne’s iconic Rod Laver Arena. Both players have been in formidable form, navigating tough opponents to reach the final four of the season’s opening Grand Slam.

Jannik Sinner, the young Italian sensation, has impressed fans and pundits alike with his aggressive baseline game and calm temperament under pressure. Known for his powerful groundstrokes and exceptional footwork, Sinner has shown remarkable consistency and resilience, particularly in long rallies and tight situations. His ability to dictate points and adapt tactically has been a key factor in his success at this Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic, a multiple-time Australian Open champion, brings a wealth of experience and unmatched mental toughness to the semi-final. The Serbian maestro’s defensive brilliance, ability to neutralize big serves, and precision on crucial points make him a perennial threat on Melbourne’s hard courts. Djokovic’s record at the Australian Open, combined with his experience in high-pressure Grand Slam matches, gives him a psychological edge over most opponents.

If Sinner can maintain his aggressive style and limit unforced errors, he has the potential to challenge Djokovic’s dominance. Conversely, Djokovic’s tactical adaptability and composure in high-pressure situations may tilt the match in his favor. Expect a thrilling, tactical, and high-intensity encounter that could feature momentum swings and unforgettable points.

Where to watch Australian Open 2026 live in India

Indian fans can watch the Australian Open 2026 live on television via Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil), Sony Ten 4 (Telugu) and Sony Ten 4 HD. Live streaming of the matches will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website, ensuring comprehensive coverage of this high-stakes semi-final clash.