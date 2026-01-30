 Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram Account? Fans & Followers Left In Speculation
Virat Kohli’s Instagram account vanished on January 30, 2026, surprising millions of followers worldwide. Users were met with a “Profile isn’t available” message, sparking widespread speculation online. Fans debated whether the move was intentional, a technical glitch, or a personal decision, with no official clarification yet from Kohli or his team.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 06:44 AM IST
article-image
: Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli’s Instagram account unexpectedly vanished from the platform on January 30, 2026, leaving millions of fans around the world bewildered and searching for answers. Early on Friday morning, users attempting to visit Kohli’s verified Instagram handle, which boasted well over 270 million followers, were instead met with the familiar message: “Profile isn’t available.” 

The sudden disappearance has triggered a wave of speculation on social media, with fans debating whether the absence was intentional, the result of a technical glitch, or part of a broader personal decision. No official statement has yet been released by Kohli himself, his management team, or Instagram parent company Meta to clarify the reason behind the account’s removal. 

Adding to the mystery, it wasn’t only Kohli’s profile that disappeared. His brother’s Instagram account, belonging to Vikas Kohli, also stopped appearing in searches on Friday, with users similarly seeing messages indicating the profile was unavailable. This parallel disappearance sparked even more curiosity online, as followers wondered whether the two events were connected or purely coincidental. 

Fans quickly took to other channels to express concern and confusion. Many flooded the comment sections of posts made by Kohli’s wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. These comments mixed genuine worry with light-hearted amusement, as supporters awaited clarification. 

The online discussion was further fueled by a surge of memes and humorous comparisons, with some relating the disappearance to other viral internet trends. The playful side of fan engagement highlighted how deeply embedded Kohli’s online presence has become in digital culture. 

