 IND Vs NZ 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India Batting First In Thiruvananthapuram
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram. India will aim to bounce back from a heavy defeat in Vishakhapatnam when they take the field on Saturday. The hosts have already sealed the series 3-1.

Saturday, January 31, 2026
New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, allowing viewers to follow the action on mobile and desktop platforms.

