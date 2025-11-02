Mumbai News: BMC Steps In To Resolve Community Dog-Feeding Dispute At Goregaon’s Kalpataru Radiance Society

BMC intervenes to settle dispute over feeding community dogs at Goregaon’s Kalpataru Radiance; society agrees to create enclosed feeding zone | Representational Image

Mumbai: A long-standing dispute between the residents of Goregaon (W)’s upscale Kalpataru Radiance housing society over feeding community dogs has been amicably resolved following the intervention of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body issued a notice to the society members educating them about the animals’ rights to live inside the society and eat inside the society following which a feeding zone was also designated inside the society.

Tensions Between Residents And Animal Lovers

The disagreement arose between a section of animal-loving tenants who regularly fed stray dogs within the society premises and certain residents and owners who opposed the practice, citing hygiene and safety concerns.

The animal-loving tenants alleged that the society banned an animal feeder from entering the society so that the animals could not be fed inside the premises following which the residents started feeding the animals.

However, the society members objected to the feeding outside the designated feeding spot, which the feeders claimed was not convenient for the dogs to eat.

Feeders Raise Concerns Over Inconvenient Feeding Spot

An animal-loving resident of the society, who requested anonymity, told The Free Press Journal, “A feeding spot was given on the ground floor near the society’s dumping spot. The spot was filthy for dogs to eat as well as inconvenient since the dogs, including puppies, reside in the basement and the parking area on the first floor. We tried to train the dogs to assemble at the feeding spot for a week but were unsuccessful since it was a time-consuming task that none of us could do.”

Tenants Allege Harassment And Discrimination

The feeders alleged that the issue turned into the one of tenants versus owners as society did not pay heed to the tenants’ demands of feeding the community animals and their complaints were made to their landlords, who pressured their tenants against feeding related activities.

Following complaints from the feeders, the BMC’s veterinary department stepped in and issued an official notice to the society management. The notice clarified the legal position under the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines, emphasizing that community dogs cannot be relocated, harmed, or denied food and water within their territories.

Residents Harassed For Feeding Dogs

“Our neighbours had started harassment of feeders, including female feeders, by recording their videos while feeding. Everyone was so scared that we used to slyly step out in the dark of the night to feed the dogs without being noticed by anyone. Even pet owners were being denied from using lifts with their pets or the common area to walk them,” said another resident.

BMC Conducts Meeting To Settle Issue

To address concerns and foster understanding, the BMC arranged a meeting between its veterinary officer, police officials, animal welfare officer and the society’s residents on Wednesday.

While the residents demanded that the dogs be relocated outside the society and not fed chicken inside the society, officials explained the relevant rules and responsibilities regarding community animals, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence and proper management.

A mutually acceptable solution was reached after the society agreed to enclose the designated feeding spot and cover it with a shed to allow animals to use the area even during rain.

Animal Welfare Advisor Welcomes Resolution

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor with Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation, that helped the residents fight the issue, said, “Feeding spots are mandatory in every society as animals are a part of the society and they have the right to live. There should be no penalty on pet owners who use society’s amenities. Strict action should be taken on such societies which stop feeding of an animal and stop pet owners from using society’s amenities.”

Society Levies Rs 2,000 Fine On Residents For Feeding Dogs

In a bizarre set of rules, the society also levied a fine of Rs2,000 on society members if they were found feeding community animals outside the feeding zone. While AWBI mandates housing societies to ensure that community animals living inside their premises are looked after, Kalpataru Radiance punished those who did.

Notably, a similar incident had occurred in Thane’s Hawaiian Village housing society, which had imposed fines worth Rs14 lakh on one of its members for walking dogs in the society’s premises but later withdrew all the fines after a legal notice was served by the member accusing the society of unauthorised fines. The Free Press Journal called the estate manager of the society, who refused to comment on the issue.

