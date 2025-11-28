BSEB STET Answer Key 2025: Final Day To File Objections; Window Closes Tonight

BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

BSEB STET Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be closing the window of Objection to the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Answer Key 2025 today, November 28, 2025. Candidates with discrepancies to be reported in the provisional one are required to submit their objections within the deadline via the official site at bsebstet.org.

BSEB had previously announced November 27 as the final date, but gave the window an extension of one day to accommodate the candidates with last-minute problems. Any answer can be challenged by aspirants, and the fee is ₹50 per question. However, the Board has restricted the maximum amount of objection fee to ₹250 in case of the contention of more than five questions.

Candidates need to use their User ID and password to log in and go to the Click here for Objection STET, 2025 link. One can pay through debit card, credit card or net banking.

The STET 2025 test was conducted on 14 October in computer-based mode in Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary). BSEB has also made it clear that the exams given between 14 October and 16 November 2025 would also be covered by the same answer key and objection procedure.

The provisional answer key allows the candidates to get an idea of what they are likely to receive in the final assessment even before the actual assessment. It is recommended that they monitor the BSEB official website to get information on the final answer key and results.

Minimum Qualifying Marks:

General: 50%

BC: 45.5%

EBC: 42.5%

SC/ST: 40%

Female/Differences Ability Candidates: 40%

BSEB STET Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bsebstet.org

Step 2: Click on the link BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 objection window on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the BSEB STET Answer Key 2025 and take a print out for future reference.