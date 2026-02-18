 Jharkhand Horror: Woman & Son Burnt Alive Over Witchcraft Allegations, 12 Accused Surrender
In Chaibasa, Jharkhand, a woman and her minor son were burnt alive by villagers over alleged witchcraft, while the husband sustained critical burns trying to save them. Twelve accused surrendered to police. The incident highlights ongoing witch-hunting in rural areas, prompting a detailed investigation under murder, conspiracy, and related charges.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Jharkhand Horror: Woman & Son Burnt Alive Over Witchcraft Allegations, 12 Accused Surrender | Representative Photo

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): In a gruesome incident that has sent shockwaves across Jharkhand, a woman and her minor son were burnt alive by a group of villagers on suspicion of practising witchcraft in West Singhbhum district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night under the Kumardungi police station limits.

According to police, the accused allegedly barged into the family’s house, poured petrol on the woman and her child, and set them ablaze. Both died on the spot.

The woman’s husband also sustained severe burn injuries while attempting to save them and has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Preliminary investigations suggest that rumours had been circulating in the village for several days linking the family to certain illnesses and other incidents. The woman was allegedly branded a “witch” by some villagers, which ultimately led to the brutal attack.

Police said that around 12 villagers allegedly conspired to execute the crime. In a dramatic turn, all 12 accused appeared at the Kumardungi police station on Wednesday morning and surrendered. They have since been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot to assess the situation, and additional forces have been deployed in the village to prevent any further unrest. A forensic team has also been pressed into service to collect evidence from the crime scene.

An FIR is being registered under relevant sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and other serious offences.

Authorities said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and identify any additional persons involved.

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent menace of witch-hunting in certain rural pockets, despite stringent legal provisions against such practices.

